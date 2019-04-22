Missing woman last seen in southeast Houston in November

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch is looking for a 56-year-old woman who was last seen in southeast Houston on Nov. 21, 2018.

Shari Monique Jackson was last seen near Howard Drive and the Gulf Freeway.

Jackson has shoulder-length black hair and dark brown eyes. Jackson has several distinctive characteristics including a lazy left eye, a scar on the left side of her forehead, a burn scar on the inner side of her right arm and a tattoo of a rose on her shoulder.

If you have seen her, know of her current whereabouts or have any information concerning her disappearance, call police at (832)394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281)309-9500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News