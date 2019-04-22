Missing woman last seen in southeast Houston in November

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch is looking for a 56-year-old woman who was last seen in southeast Houston on Nov. 21, 2018.Shari Monique Jackson was last seen near Howard Drive and the Gulf Freeway.Jackson has shoulder-length black hair and dark brown eyes. Jackson has several distinctive characteristics including a lazy left eye, a scar on the left side of her forehead, a burn scar on the inner side of her right arm and a tattoo of a rose on her shoulder.If you have seen her, know of her current whereabouts or have any information concerning her disappearance, call police at (832)394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281)309-9500.