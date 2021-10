HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 76-year-old woman last seen earlier this week in west Houston.Jessie Moore, 76, was last seen Friday in the 1150 block of Uptown Park Boulevard .Moore is a Black woman, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a checker gray shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and was wearing glasses. She was also carrying a green purse.If you have any information about Moore's disappearance, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.