22-year-old woman reported missing after leaving her house in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 22-year-old woman has been reported missing after she was last seen Wednesday leaving her home in southwest Houston, according to police.Surveillance video shows Isabel Custodio walking out of her house near Old Farm Road around 3 a.m.Police said she's five feet, seven inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. Custodio is listed as having brown eyes and black hair. She wore her hair natural with two cornrows.She was last seen wearing a grey skirt and grey dress jacket made of thin material. While the picture shows her wearing glasses, she did not have them with her the last time she was seen.If you have any information on Custodio's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.