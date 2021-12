HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A CLEAR Alert has been canceled for a 48-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier earlier this week in downtown Houston.Dorothy Rankin Simmons, 48, was found safe after she had gone missing Wednesday in the 2000 block of Caroline Street, according to Houston police. Texas CLEAR Alert (Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue) is issued by agencies for missing adults between the ages of 18 and 64. They're issued for those who don't qualify under Amber or Silver Alert criteria. CLEAR Alerts are sent out for people who may be in danger or injury or death, or if someone has been kidnapped or abducted.