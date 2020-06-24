Teen missing from Seabrook home for over a week

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- Seabrook police are asking for the public's help to find a teenager who has been missing for over a week.Kamrin "Eva" Bushey, 17, was last seen on the morning of June 15 at her home, where she was wearing an orange shirt with khaki shorts.Kamrin is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, with auburn hair and green eyes, and weighs approximately 180 pounds.Authorities say she has identifying marks, including a 5-inch scar on the inside of her right forearm, a tattoo that says "love" on the knuckles of her left hand with three tattooed dots on her middle finger. Kamrin also has a tattoo of an ice cream cone on one of her legs. She has multiple lip piercings.Anyone with information about Kamrin's whereabouts is asked to contact Seabrook Police Detective Ojeda by calling 281-291-5613 or by calling Seabrook Dispatch at 281-291-5610.