Texas EquuSearch looking for Pasadena 17-year-old last seen Sunday

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch is looking for a missing Pasadena teenager last seen earlier this week.Zoe Templeton, 17, was last seen near the 4400 block of S. Shaver in Pasadena on Oct. 17, according to Texas EquuSearch.The teen has medium length reddish/brownish hair, blue eyes, freckles and a tongue piercing, according to officials.She may have been wearing a black and red tie-dye sweatshirt with a hood and black and white checkered lace-up Vans tennis shoes when she disappeared.If you have seen Zoe since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Zoe's disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.