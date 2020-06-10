Body found during search for missing teen in San Jacinto River

Our Marine Unit is actively searching for a male teenager who went missing while swimming this morning in the San Jacinto River in the 18000 block of Riverside Street. #hounews pic.twitter.com/vtNF42pTJj — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 10, 2020

UPDATE: We are sad to report that deputies have recovered the missing 18-year-old swimmer and that he is deceased. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 10, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies believe a body recovered Wednesday afternoon in the San Jacinto River is the teen who was reported missing earlier in the day.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, its Marine Unit began a search in the river near the 18000 block of Riverside Street in the northeast part of the county.The sheriff's office said it received the call at 9:45 a.m. regarding a missing teen swimmer.Just before 3:45 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted a body was recovered, belonging to the missing 18-year-old swimmer.It wasn't immediately known what led up to the teen becoming lost.