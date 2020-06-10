missing teenager

Body found during search for missing teen in San Jacinto River

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies believe a body recovered Wednesday afternoon in the San Jacinto River is the teen who was reported missing earlier in the day.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, its Marine Unit began a search in the river near the 18000 block of Riverside Street in the northeast part of the county.

The sheriff's office said it received the call at 9:45 a.m. regarding a missing teen swimmer.

Just before 3:45 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted a body was recovered, belonging to the missing 18-year-old swimmer.

It wasn't immediately known what led up to the teen becoming lost.


