Missing 16-year-old found with coach in Stockton home, ABC News confirms

EMBED </>More Videos

The search is intensifying for a Stockton teen who went missing more than week ago. Authorities believe she's traveling with a wrestling coach.

By
STOCKTON, California --
According to ABC News, a 16-year-old girl who went missing with her former high school wrestling coach has been found with him at a home in Stockton, California.

Stockton is the same town where the teen lives.

Alexus Arther went missing last Wednesday. Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office believed she was traveling with 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya. He was a volunteer wrestling coach at Franklin High School, the same school Alexus was attending.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, Maglaya is in custody. Authorities think the two may have been in a romantic relationship.

In a tearful interview before the teen was found, her parents pleaded with the public for help.

"Bring my daughter home. I just want to see her face, I just want to hear her voice. I don't know, it just hurts me to come home and you see your child every day and then one day she disappears," said Alexus' mom Iris Arther.

In school, Alexus was involved in the International Baccalaureate program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing teenagermissing girlu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after being ejected over North Loop ramp
Neighbors in shock after suicide that led to doorbell ringer
Woman explains why she posted video of mystery doorbell ringer
Tony Kemp saved Justin Verlander and we are thankful for him
HPD arrests 69 people for engaging in prostitution
Raging fire spreads to 4 buildings in Montrose
Crews working to free trapped person after violent crash
Kanye West apologizes for saying slavery was 'a choice'
Show More
NO TRAINING: Woman accused of being 'fake' dentist
Sexy bride goes viral in epic wedding reception video
VIDEO: Referee suffers brain injury after being punched
Mom ordered to trial after baby dies from drug-tainted breast milk
Ex-Dallas officer sentenced to 15 years for teen's murder
More News