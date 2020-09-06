Authorities search for missing 16-year-old swimmer in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old who was swimming with friends has disappeared and authorities are looking into whether the boy may have drowned Saturday night.

The boy was with friends around 9:15 p.m. along Seawall Blvd. near 45th Street when he went missing, authorities said.

Galveston Marine Response units and the Coast Guard were called out to look for him.

Authorities searched nearby businesses as well as the beach to no avail.

The search was called off overnight but was expected to resume Sunday morning.
