EMBED >More News Videos The search continues into night 2 for 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl in San Antonio.Police believe Zanyah Lucio was kidnapped and is in grave danger.She's believed to be with 20-year-old Gabriella Lucio.Zanyah was last seen wearing a pink tank top, pink PJ pants with rainbows and hearts, but no shoes.If you see either of them, call 911.