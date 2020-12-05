missing woman

Missing realtor found unconscious inside car in Louisiana

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 59-year-old realtor who went missing from Houston on Dec. 3 has been found unconscious inside of her car in Louisiana, family members say.

Violet Marie Mackrizz has since been transported to St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to her brother Juan Mackrizz.

Mackrizz was reported missing on Dec. 3 after deputies say she was last seen leaving her home on Stamford Oaks Drive in the Park at Glen Arbor subdivision in northwest Harris County.

Juan said his sister left for work on Thursday, but did not tell her live-in boyfriend about her appointments for the day.

Mackrizz is a realtor with Coldwell Banker's Bellaire office, according to a profile on har.com. Juan said his sister started her career as a realtor in January after retiring from the Texas Department of Education.

The video in the story is from a previous post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentinvestigationmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
Deputies looking for realtor who vanished after she left for work
Alexis Sharkey's sister speaks out about her death
Sisters found after being reported missing from southeast Houston
Alexis Sharkey's husband says he's receiving death threats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot to death while inside car near Greenspoint, police say
Family wants answers after man hit and killed on Thanksgiving
COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks, lawmakers say
Pleasant weather coming up with rain chances returning Friday
Taqueria owner found shot to death inside business
Army to release review of Vanessa Guillen case on Tuesday
47-year-old arrested for online solicitation of a minor
Show More
Sun Bowl game to be canceled for first time in 85 years
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
Environmentalists question coastal barrier, ask for deadline
Congrats! Astros' Alex Bregman marries Reagan Howard
Criminal mischief suspect dies in HPD custody
More TOP STORIES News