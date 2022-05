HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday at her home in southwest Houston, authorities say.Zoila Lozano White is reported to suffer from dementia.White was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt with blue and red stripes, and purple shoes at the 10300 block of Sandpiper Drive.White is described as a white, Hispanic woman weighing 115 pounds, 5 feet tall, with brown eyes, and white hair.Anyone with information on White's whereabouts is urged to call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.