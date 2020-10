HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking the public's help to find Yaoping Wang, 92, who suffers from dementia and went missing on Friday in Chinatown in southwest Houston.She was last seen leaving the 9400 block of Bellaire Boulevard, just off Beltway 8, in an unknown direction around 5 p.m., wearing a yellow sweatshirt, dark pants and gray or black slippers, according to officers.Authorities said Wang is Asian, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 110 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and gray hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.