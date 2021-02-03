missing boy

10-year-old boy reported missing in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find 10-year-old Tyler Hamilton who went missing on Tuesday in west Houston.

According to investigators, Tyler was last seen in the 12900 block of Briar Forest Drive at around 3 p.m. He was wearing a black, long-sleeve T-shirt paired with black pants and was riding a black and orange bicycle.

Authorities said Tyler is Black, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. He is said to have brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
MISSING BOY
