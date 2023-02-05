3 young men found after going missing at off-road park in Crosby, Harris County sheriff says

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- The search is over after authorities found three men who disappeared at an off-road park in northwest Harris County Saturday night.

Investigators said four men were at an off-road park located at 1927 Gulf Pump Road Saturday night when an ATV got stuck in mud after running out of fuel.

One of the men walked away, and the three others, aged 17, 21, and 22, stayed behind with the ATV and hadn't been seen since.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said in a tweet, shortly after announcing their disappearance, that the missing men were found safe.