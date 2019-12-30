Missing person search at Grand Canyon for La Porte man seen 8 days ago

GRAND CANYON, (KTRK) -- A search is underway in the Grand Canyon National Park for a missing 58-year-old man from La Porte, Texas who was last seen Dec. 22.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), they are conducting a missing person search for Martin Edward O'Connor who was last seen at the Yavapai Lodge on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

The NPS said O'Connor was believed to be traveling alone and stayed at the lodge from Dec. 17 - 22.

He is believed to be wearing Carhartt-style work clothing and a blue plaid shirt.

Anyone with information on O'Connor's whereabouts is urged to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or online at www.nps.gov/ISB.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la portegrand canyontexas newsmissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas church shooting caught on livestream leaves 3 dead
Sports reporter's husband reveals last message from wife
2 women found stabbed to death in northeast Houston: Police
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
Chase ends with 4 officers firing shots, killing man
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Here's how much cash you need to get Texans playoff tickets
Show More
5 astronomy events to look for in 2020
Top 10 weather events of the decade in southeast Texas
J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai fill wish lists of women, kids at shelter
Man killed at popular lounge near downtown Houston: Police
Cyclist gives koala water in Australia heatwave
More TOP STORIES News