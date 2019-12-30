Missing person search at Grand Canyon for La Porte man seen 8 days ago

GRAND CANYON, (KTRK) -- A search is underway in the Grand Canyon National Park for a missing 58-year-old man from La Porte, Texas who was last seen Dec. 22.
According to the National Park Service (NPS), they are conducting a missing person search for Martin Edward O'Connor who was last seen at the Yavapai Lodge on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.
The NPS said O'Connor was believed to be traveling alone and stayed at the lodge from Dec. 17 - 22.
He is believed to be wearing Carhartt-style work clothing and a blue plaid shirt.
Anyone with information on O'Connor's whereabouts is urged to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or online at www.nps.gov/ISB.
