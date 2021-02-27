What to do when someone you know goes missing

Texas EquuSearch searching for 23-year-old last seen Saturday in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch officials need the public's help finding a 23-year-old man who went missing on Saturday in west Houston.

Alex Miles' last known location was at his home in the 3000 block of Walnut Bend Drive. According to officials, Miles has a cognitive impairment and cannot communicate his needs properly.

Officials say Miles may appear lost and confused and possibly talking to himself. He has been diagnosed with a medical condition that affects his ability to walk.

He may also respond to the name "Clinton."

Miles is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches, 135 pounds, with light brown hair and blue/gray eyes.

Officials said what Miles was wearing when he went missing is unclear.

Anyone with information on Alex Miles' whereabouts or disappearance is urged to contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.