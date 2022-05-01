The boy's name is Miles Bennett. He was last seen playing hide-and-seek with family members at about 7 p.m. when he went missing. He was found soon after.
4-year-old boy missing has been found in Sugar Land Town Square
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sugar Land police have found missing 4-year-old boy in Sugar Land Town Square.
The boy's name is Miles Bennett. He was last seen playing hide-and-seek with family members at about 7 p.m. when he went missing. He was found soon after.
The boy's name is Miles Bennett. He was last seen playing hide-and-seek with family members at about 7 p.m. when he went missing. He was found soon after.
Related topics:
sugar landsafetysearchmissing boymissing person
sugar landsafetysearchmissing boymissing person
MISSING BOY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News