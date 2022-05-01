missing boy

4-year-old boy missing has been found in Sugar Land Town Square

What to do when someone you know goes missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sugar Land police have found missing 4-year-old boy in Sugar Land Town Square.

The boy's name is Miles Bennett. He was last seen playing hide-and-seek with family members at about 7 p.m. when he went missing. He was found soon after.

