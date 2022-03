Missing man with Alzheimer's: Robert Watkins, 73

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help locating a man with Alzheimer's who was last seen in the Memorial area on Sunday afternoon.Robert Watkins, 73, left on foot from the 8600 block of Westcott, according to authorities.Watkins, also known as Earl, is described as an African-American man, 5 feet and 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with grayish hair and brown eyes.The 73-year-old was last seen wearing jeans with black patches, a blue jacket, and a yellow hat.If you see Watkins, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.