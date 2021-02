HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help finding 81-year-old Lizzie Hampton who was reported missing on Saturday.Hampton was last seen leaving the 600 block of W. Bell Street in Houston, according to the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit.Officials said Hampton has brown eyes, gray hair and is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. She also reportedly suffers from dementia.She was last seen wearing khaki pants, tennis shoes and an unknown shirt.If you have any information on Hampton or her whereabouts, call 832-394-1840.