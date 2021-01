HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman with dementia last seen Thursday in a southwest Houston neighborhood has been reported missing.Valerie Marshall Hopkins, 51, was last seen while walking in the 17000 block of Artwood Lane in southwest Houston near Texas Parkway.Hopkins was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and black-framed glasses.If you have information about Hopkins' whereabouts, call 911 or the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840."