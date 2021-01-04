Missing Houston woman with autism last seen on south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a Houston woman with autism who was reported missing on Monday.Brandy Davis, 22, is a Black and Hispanic female with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen around midnight Monday by family members in the 3700 block of Faulkner Street in Houston's south side.Davis was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a red long-sleeve shirt, a gray and black turtleneck and gray socks. She has a red medical bracelet on her wrist.Davis also has Down Syndrome and is non-verbal, according to Houston police.If you have information about Davis' whereabouts, call 911 or the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840.