missing person

Missing Houston woman with autism last seen on south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a Houston woman with autism who was reported missing on Monday.

Brandy Davis, 22, is a Black and Hispanic female with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen around midnight Monday by family members in the 3700 block of Faulkner Street in Houston's south side.



Davis was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a red long-sleeve shirt, a gray and black turtleneck and gray socks. She has a red medical bracelet on her wrist.

Davis also has Down Syndrome and is non-verbal, according to Houston police.

If you have information about Davis' whereabouts, call 911 or the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetyautismsearchmissing girlmissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Liberty Co. woman found safe in IL after kidnapping at gunpoint
Liberty Co. woman was kidnapped at gunpoint by stalker, family says
Father of missing 21-year-old pens heartfelt update on search
FOUND SAFE: 4-year-old boy located after missing report at bus station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Turner to get first dose of Moderna vaccine today
Fort Bend Co. Judge says COVID-19 vaccine doses will arrive soon
Protesters call out Houston cafe over mask requirement
Houston's warming back up again, next cold front Wednesday
Mother of suspect identified as Midtown shooting victim
NCAA to play all March Madness games in Indiana in 2021
Houston couple injured in wild NYC rampage
Show More
Unvaccinated teacher's concern returning to in-person classes
Not every offer to get the COVID-19 vaccine is valid
Harris Co. Pct. 5 deputy constable involved in crash
Fauci: Vaccinations are increasing in a 'glimmer of hope'
1 killed in shooting possibly set up by 2 women, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News