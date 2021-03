HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Humble police are looking for an 18-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Tuesday after chatting online with a stranger.Jade Rourke is on the autism spectrum and has a history of suffering from depression, according to police.She was in contact with someone via the Whisper app, Humble police said.Rourke is a white woman with dirty blonde hair and is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall.If you have any information on Jackson's whereabouts, call the Humble Police Department at 281-446-7127.