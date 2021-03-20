missing person

Help needed to find missing man last seen before doctor's appointment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a 55-year-old man after he didn't show up Friday for a doctor's appointment.



John Jackson was last seen before heading to the appointment at a facility on Almeda around 2 p.m., his wife told ABC13.

He was also due to visit Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center, but never arrived.

Jackson is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He's 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 253 pounds.

He was last seen driving a red GMC Sierra pickup. He was wearing blue jeans, an orange long-sleeve shirt, a white undershirt and an Army green baseball cap.

If you have any information on Jackson's whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
