missing person

'Vulnerable' 20-year-old missing for 11 days found safe, Texas EquuSearch says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old woman with serious medical and intellectual issues who has been missing for 11 days has been found safe, Texas EquuSearch announced on Tuesday.

Martina Lopez was reported missing on Sunday, Sept. 11 on the city's north side.

READ MORE: Woman last seen 6 days ago is 'vulnerable to any predator,' Texas EquuSearch says

It's unclear where she was found, but Texas EquuSearch said she will be reunited with family.

Her family stated Lopez has been diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder and epilepsy.

"She is not intellectually able to know she is in danger," said Frank Black with Texas EquuSearch at the height of the search. "Martina is very naive and childlike, which makes her vulnerable to any predator."

Friends and family were desperate to get Lopez home safely. Her mother made an emotional plea to ABC13 last week, begging people for information.

"Thank you to everyone that participated in the effort to bring Martina home!" announced Texas EquuSearch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetyautismsearchmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
20-year-old with medical conditions now missing for 6 days
Missing elderly man with dementia found
Police searching for driver involved in fiery garage crash
2-year-old and grandmother located after missing person report
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash Flood Warning until 11 p.m. in Harris Co. due to Beta
Is this Beta or Poseidon? Crashing waves in Bacliff
Students help push stranded cars out of floodwaters
Houston-area school closings and delays
Mom loses only means of transportation during Beta
Pearland family's new home floods from Tropical Storm Beta
35 adults in unlicensed group home found without food
Show More
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
Stan the T-rex placed up for auction
Hwy 288 closed due to Beta flooding
Free COVID-19 testing at Texas Renaissance Festival
Floating ant piles spotted at League City park
More TOP STORIES News