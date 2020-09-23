'Vulnerable' 20-year-old missing for 11 days found safe, Texas EquuSearch says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old woman with serious medical and intellectual issues who has been missing for 11 days has been found safe, Texas EquuSearch announced on Tuesday.Martina Lopez was reported missing on Sunday, Sept. 11 on the city's north side.It's unclear where she was found, but Texas EquuSearch said she will be reunited with family.Her family stated Lopez has been diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder and epilepsy."She is not intellectually able to know she is in danger," said Frank Black with Texas EquuSearch at the height of the search. "Martina is very naive and childlike, which makes her vulnerable to any predator."Friends and family were desperate to get Lopez home safely. Her mother made an emotional plea to ABC13 last week, begging people for information."Thank you to everyone that participated in the effort to bring Martina home!" announced Texas EquuSearch.