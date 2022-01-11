54-year-old missing after walking out of HCA Houston Healthcare on Jan. 7

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston family and authorities are searching for a man who was last seen on Jan. 8.A missing person's report was filed for 54-year-old Kenny Marshall. Marshall was last seen in the 22200 block of the Eastex Freeway.According to police, Marshall's family said he was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood on Jan. 6. On Jan. 7, between 11 p.m. and midnight, Marshall walked out of the hospital on his own.Marshall's family also said he takes medicine for a medical issue.The 54-year-old is described as a white man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall. He weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Houston police at 832-394-1840.