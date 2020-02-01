Missing University of St. Thomas student last heard from a week ago

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities at the University of St. Thomas are asking for help locating a student who hasn't been heard from in more than a week.

Angela Nguyen was last seen leaving Guinan Residence Hall on Jan. 22 and was headed west on Sul Ross St., according to a statement from the University of St. Thomas police department.

Police were notified two days later and are working with Houston police to find Nguyen, the statement said.

"With the community's help, we hope and pray for Angela's safe return," UST police chief H.E. Jenkins said in the statement.

Nguyen is described as 5' tall, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat and sneakers and was carrying a white and red/pink backpack. While her disappearance is unusual, authorities said there was nothing to indicate foul play.

If you've seen Nguyen or have had contact with her, you're asked to call the University of St. Thomas police dept. at (713) 525-3888 or the Houston police dept. at (832) 394-1840.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncollegeinvestigationmissing womanuniversity of st thomas
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News