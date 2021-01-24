72-year-old woman from Missouri City found safe

Is the missing person 65 years of age or older or been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease?

Does the senior citizen have a diagnosed impaired mental condition, and does the senior citizen's disappearance pose a credible threat to the senior citizen's health and safety? (Law enforcement shall require the family or legal guardian of the missing senior citizen to provide documentation from a medical or mental health professional of the senior citizen's condition)

Is it confirmed that an investigation has taken place verifying that the senior citizen's disappearance is due to his/her impaired mental condition, and alternative reasons for the senior citizen's disappearance have been ruled out?

Is the Silver Alert request within 72 hours of the senior citizen's disappearance?

Is there sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the senior citizen? (Highway signs will be activated only if accurate vehicle information is available AND it is confirmed that the senior citizen was driving the vehicle at the time of the disappearance)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert has been canceled after officials say a 72-year-old woman was found on Sunday afternoon.Iris Petitt was last seen leaving her daughter's Missouri City home before going missing, police said.Petitt walked away from the home in the 1600 block of Texas Parkway around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said.Silver Alerts are issued by authorities to notify the public about missing older adults with a documented mental condition.Here's the criteria for authorities to issue one: