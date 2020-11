HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find Esteban Torres, 63, who suffers from dementia and went missing on Wednesday, Oct. 28 near the First Ward area and Downtown Houston.Torres was last seen leaving the Harris County Joint Processing Center on foot at 700 N San Jacinto St., wearing a white coat with a hoodie and black jeans, according to officers.Authorities said Torres is Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds with light brown complexion, brown eyes and gray hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.