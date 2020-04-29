Police searching for 9-year-old last seen this morning in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help to find a 9-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday morning in southeast Houston.Hayden Hollinshed-Fort was last seen taking out the trash between 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. in the 5600 block of Elm Spring and Selinsky.His grandmother reported him missing.Hayden was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, a light blue Spider-Man raincoat and black tennis shoes.He's 5 feet tall, weighs 70 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.If you have any information on where Hayden may be, you're urged to call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or Houston Police Department Patrol at 713-884-3131.