Family desperate to find 48-year-old who went missing days ago from Third Ward

Amani Sereni's family says it's not like him to disappear.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Relatives are desperate to find their loved one, who was last seen nearly a week ago in Houston's Third Ward.

Amani Sereni, 48, was last seen leaving the 3200 block of Winbern Street near Alabama, not far from Yates High School, on Oct. 7.

Sereni was wearing a blue dress shirt and blue pants.

He's 6'5" and 185 pounds.

Sereni's spouse tells ABC13 it's not like him to disappear.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Houston police patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.