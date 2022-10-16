WATCH LIVE

75-year-old man missing in southwest Houston in Westbury area, police say

22 minutes ago
Authorities are searching for a 75-year-old man who went missing in southwest Houston, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a 75-year-old man who went missing in southwest Houston, according to police.

Dewey Clark was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the 5600 block of Ettrick Drive in the Westbury area.

Houston police describe Clark as a Black man with brown eyes, gray hair, and a medium brown complexion. Clark weighs 150 pounds and is 5 feet and 8 inches tall.

Clark was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt with blue polka dots.

If you have any information about Clark's whereabouts, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's missing persons unit at 832-394-1840.

