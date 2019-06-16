Missing nonverbal teen with autism found, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A missing nonverbal teen with autism has been found, according to police.Houston police say Devin Brock was last seen Sunday around 6:45 a.m. after he left from a group home in the 5500 block of Duxbury.Authorities say the 16-year-old was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants. He has black hair and black colored eyes.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Houston police's missing persons units at 832-394-1840.