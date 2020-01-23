Missing Montgomery County teen last seen two weeks ago

Montgomery County Sheriff deputies are searching for a teenager, who they say has not been seen for two weeks.

Jordan Howard, 14, was reportedly last seen by his sister in the Porter on Jan. 9.

The family is not saying why he disappeared, but believe he may be with three other kids, Brice Karalis, Jeremy Herbert, and Sierra Edwards. It wasn't clear if the other three were also unaccounted for.

Jordan is described to be 5'2" tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jordan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 and reference case # 20A011059.
