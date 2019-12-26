Michigan boy, 5, who went missing Christmas Day found dead, police say

SIX LAKES, Mich. -- A 5-year-old boy who went missing on Christmas Day was found dead, police said.

Officials said the body of Beau Belson was found in a pond Thursday nearly one day after he was reported missing in the Six Lakes area of Michigan, located around 150 miles northwest of Detroit.

Police said the boy appeared to have wandered away. Family said Beau has autism but he's able to communicate.

The boy's aunt, Melody Schapee, said around 200 volunteers were looking for her missing nephew. Police had to tell the public that the search had too many volunteers, and the excess could interfere with K-9 units' tracking.

"He doesn't like loud noises, but otherwise, he's just your typical little kindergartener," Schapee said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganautismmissing boyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed after crashing car into New Caney home
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
Family's cell phones lead to north Houston carjacking suspect
Search for accused shooter continues holiday killing
Man charged with DWI after crashing into METRO Police car
Kids with dogs less likely to develop schizophrenia: Study
Going for the gold!🏅 Teen skateboarder to compete in Tokyo for Olympics
Show More
Winning Cash Five lottery ticket sold in Houston
Disney store debuts Baby Yoda plush toys, action figures
3-year-old boy dropped off at Houston fire station
Warm and sunny Thursday, rain chances rise this weekend
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
More TOP STORIES News