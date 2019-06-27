Missing man with autism found safe in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies were able to safely find a missing man who has autism.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office was looking for Thomas Bryan.They told the public to be on the lookout for Bryan who stands at 5'7" and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen around the Beasley area and might be near Orchard.Authorities say Bryan is safe, but didn't provide further details.