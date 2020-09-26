missing man

Man with underlying health conditions missing from northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are looking for an elderly man with health conditions who was reported missing on Friday.

Officials said Archer Manuel was last seen walking in the 10700 Block of Barely Lane in northwest Houston.

Manuel reportedly suffers from dementia and diabetes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with a "Superman" symbol, along with jogging pants, black tennis shoes and a dark colored baseball cap.

Anyone with any information on where Manuel may be is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person's Division at 713-755-7427.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonelderlymissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Body found during search for missing fisherman in Brays Bayou
Missing man last seen driving on I-45 near The Woodlands
Body of missing Fort Hood soldier arrives home in MA
Man missing in Humble found back in Beaumont after evacuating
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
A look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's opinions, votes, quotes
Louise ISD ends remote learning for all students
Mom details life of 6-year-old who died from brain-eating amoeba
Friends 'walked for justice' for 2-year-old found dead in bayou
Kingwood vs. Cypress Woods on ABC13 and Texan Live's Games of the Week!
Dire warning issued after dangerous amoeba found in water
Show More
Brain-eating amoebas: 8 things you need to know
'Tox-Doc' answers safety questions amid do-not-use advisory
Houston Dash takes on Orlando Pride tonight
Hot Sunday ahead of Monday's cool front
Largest Lotto Texas jackpot in 10 years still up for grabs
More TOP STORIES News