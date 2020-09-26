Man with underlying health conditions missing from northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are looking for an elderly man with health conditions who was reported missing on Friday.Officials said Archer Manuel was last seen walking in the 10700 Block of Barely Lane in northwest Houston.Manuel reportedly suffers from dementia and diabetes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with a "Superman" symbol, along with jogging pants, black tennis shoes and a dark colored baseball cap.Anyone with any information on where Manuel may be is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person's Division at 713-755-7427.