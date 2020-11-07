missing man

Missing Beaumont man last seen Monday believed to be in danger

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in southeast Texas are looking for a man they believe may be in danger and have issued a CLEAR Alert to help find him.

Damaarkus Baines was last seen Nov. 2 in Beaumont.

Baines is a 24-year-old Black man and is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo on his right outer forearm that says "Blessed."

Authorities believe Baines' disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with any information about Baines should call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

A CLEAR Alert was designed to help find missing, kidnapped or abducted adults between 18 and 64 years old who may be in immediate danger or injury or death. The Alert program also helps law enforcement find potential suspects.

t's not clear what led to the decision to issue the CLEAR Alert for Baines.
