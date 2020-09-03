Missing man last seen driving on I-45 near the Woodlands

Texas EquuSearch is helping to find a Montgomery County man who hasn't been seen since Monday, Aug. 31.Ron Vicknair, 44, was last seen driving northbound on I-45 near The Woodlands.Vicknair was driving his white 2016 GMC Denali, 4-door pickup truck with Texas plates KBH5692.Vicknair was wearing blue jeans, a blue checkered button-down dress shirt and slip-on loafers, according to a description from Texas EquuSearch.He is 5'9," weighs 145 pounds, and has brown eyes and short, dark brown hair.If you have seen Vicknair, know where he is, or have any information about his disappearance, you're urged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.