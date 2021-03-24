EquuSearch looking for 35-year-old Houston man last seen March 4

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch is asking for the public's help in finding a 35-year-old man who was last seen on March 4.According to a post from the agency, David Anderson Jr. was last seen near the Gulf Freeway at Scarsdale Boulevard. It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.On Wednesday, crews were out searching for Anderson around the area where he was last seen.Anderson is said to have a cross tattooed on his back, as well as "ZUDAI 06/01/2004" tattooed on one arm, and "DAIVD III 11/01/2009" is tattooed on his other arm.Anyone with information regarding Anderson's whereabouts is urged to contact Houston police at (832) 394-1840 - or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.