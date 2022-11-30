57-year-old Conroe man with dementia went missing while possibly going on walk, police say

Have you seen him? Jose Jesus Guerrero was probably going on a walk when he went missing, police said. Here is a description of him.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 57-year-old man who suffers from dementia has been reported missing after police say he was last seen in Conroe Tuesday morning.

Jose Jesus Guerrero was last seen in the 800 block of Belvedere Street. Police said he had left his home and was probably going for a walk, as he is known to take them.

He was last seen wearing a dark green Killian's beer shirt and blue jeans.

A photo from police shows Guerrero has gray/white hair a full white beard.

Conroe police are actively searching for him and are concerned for his welfare. If you know any information on Guerrero's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.