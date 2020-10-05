Houston man with Alzheimer's and dementia reported missing

Help us locate Jake Tanguma, 59, last seen yesterday at 11 p.m. in the 15700 block of Sellers Rd. He suffers from Alzheimer’s & dementia. He was wearing a red/blue baseball cap, gray t-shirt, blue jean shorts, white socks & gray tennis. If you see him, call 713-755-7427. #hounews pic.twitter.com/klkUfLW0ec — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 5, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia has gone missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding 59-year-old Jake Corey Tanguma.Tanguma was last seen Sunday around 11 p.m. in the 15700 block of Sellers Road. He is described as a White male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet and 10 inches in height and weighs about 175 pounds.Deputies also said he has a tattoo of the letter "J" on his right hand, next to his thumb.He was last seen wearing a red and blue baseball cap, a gray t-shirt, blue jean shorts, white socks and gray tennis shoes.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the sheriff's office at 713-755-7427.