Houston man with Alzheimer's and dementia reported missing

Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding 59-year-old Jake Corey Tanguma.
Tanguma was last seen Sunday around 11 p.m. in the 15700 block of Sellers Road. He is described as a White male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet and 10 inches in height and weighs about 175 pounds.
He suffers from Alzheimer's & dementia.
Deputies also said he has a tattoo of the letter "J" on his right hand, next to his thumb.
He was last seen wearing a red and blue baseball cap, a gray t-shirt, blue jean shorts, white socks and gray tennis shoes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the sheriff's office at 713-755-7427.