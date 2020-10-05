Houston man with Alzheimer's and dementia reported missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia has gone missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding 59-year-old Jake Corey Tanguma.

Tanguma was last seen Sunday around 11 p.m. in the 15700 block of Sellers Road. He is described as a White male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet and 10 inches in height and weighs about 175 pounds.



Deputies also said he has a tattoo of the letter "J" on his right hand, next to his thumb.

He was last seen wearing a red and blue baseball cap, a gray t-shirt, blue jean shorts, white socks and gray tennis shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the sheriff's office at 713-755-7427.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonalzheimersmissing manmissing personalzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Depression 26 could move into Gulf as hurricane
Emergency appeal filed to keep 10-month-old boy alive
Trump should stay under observation, expert says
Man charged with murder of woman shot as she slept
8-year-old gets new gear after fishing rods were stolen
Texans' Buddy Howell honors his former professor who beat cancer
Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness
Show More
Food stamp benefits going up as food prices rise
POD worker in Lake Jackson tests positive for virus
Ready for Monday? Expect lots of sunshine for the week ahead
Regal cinemas may close after Bond film delay
Inside Walter Reed: The hospital of American presidents
More TOP STORIES News