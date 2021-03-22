missing person

Houston man missing since Friday found dead, wife confirms

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The wife of a man who was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a dialysis center Friday afternoon told ABC13 her husband was found dead inside of his truck.

On Monday, John Jackson's wife, Donna, said her husband was found in his truck in the parking lot to Sprouts Farmers Market on Old Spanish Trail. Donna believes her husband may have suffered from a medical episode. She said the medical examiner's office told her they don't suspect foul play.

Jackson, 55, had been reported missing after he did not pick up Donna from work on Friday.

Police said Jackson was last seen leaving the parking lot of Davita Dialysis on Almeda Road. Over the weekend, Donna said she last spoke with him around 2:30 p.m. when he told her he was leaving dialysis to pick her up from Texas Children's Hospital, where she works. But he never showed.

Donna added that her husband got dialysis treatment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but staff members at the center said he never showed up for his appointment that day.



Donna asked HPD investigators to ping Jackson's phone for a location over the weekend, but she was told the detective assigned to this missing persons case is off until Monday. Jackson suffered from congestive heart failure.

