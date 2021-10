HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 80-year-old man last seen Saturday in southwest Houston.Charles Sonnier, 80, hasn't been seen since he left an apartment in the 6300 block of Chimney Rock Road.Sonnier is a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and blue muscle style shirt with blue jeans and black Crocs.If you have any information about Sonnier's disappearance, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.