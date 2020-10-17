Missing 23-year-old Humble man last seen 1 year ago

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- This Sunday marks one year since 23-year-old Andre Julian Moten, Jr., also known as Dre, went missing, and his family along with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are pleading for the public's help in finding him.His family last saw him walking out of their Humble home on Timber Forest Drive early morning on Oct. 18, 2019.Authorities said Dre is six foot two inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has dark brown hair and dreads, and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his left arm and on his chest, with the chest tattoo including the name "Julian," a bible verse and a rose. He also has a scar on his right eyebrow.The Texas Center for the Missing, in partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor, is highlighting his case through digital billboards across the state in October to amplify efforts to obtain new information.Anyone who may have seen Dre is asked to please call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427.