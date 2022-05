HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help locating an 81-year-old-man who was last seen in southeast Houston on Friday night.Allan Arcemont was last seen at his home located at the 500 block of Edgebrook Friday at about 9 p.m.Authorities do not know what he was last seen wearing.Arcemont is described to have brown eyes, balding hair, 5 feet 10 inches, and weighs 200 pounds.If you see Arcemont, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.