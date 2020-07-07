Texas Equusearch looking for man last seen Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Equusearch is asking for your help in finding a missing 29-year-old Houston man.

Ethan Mercier was last seen July 6, according Equusearch.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt, dark colored basketball shorts and royal blue tennis shoes. Mercier is described to have a beard and a very small scar in the middle of his forehead.

According to Equusearch, Mercier also has a tattoo on his upper, mid-back that reads "Dessa."

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office at (281) 346-3472 - or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.
