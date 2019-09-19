Missing Magnolia teen's phone and vehicle found

Vigil underway in Magnolia right now for missing teen Ryder Cambron. She went missing yesterday. Several religious groups, friends and family here praying. They will continue to search tonight after the vigil. pic.twitter.com/Ho2IVbYxcb — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) September 18, 2019

MCTXSheriff & Montgomery County Search and Rescue are on scene at 20550 Imperial Oak Drive, Magnolia Texas searching for a missing teen. Ryder Cambron was last seen just prior to 8 PM on a "Mule" style UTV. The UTV was located, with her cell phone, in a wooded area near a park. pic.twitter.com/EuGu4G4uqq — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) September 18, 2019

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- With tears in their eyes and a knot in their throat, hundreds came together to sing in unison for a young teen's safe return.Some total strangers made the drive to Magnolia to pray for 15-year-old Ryder Cambron who went missing Tuesday night in the Indigo Lakes subdivision.Her family was in attendance sitting in the front row."It's just hard to wrap your head around something like this," said Ashely Barnes.Cambron last text her parents after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said she had been riding a UTV in the neighborhood.The vehicle and her cell phone were found abandoned in a wooded area near a park."We had one man jog 5 or 6 miles to see what he could do, he didn't have a car, he just showed up to help," said one volunteer leading the search.Volunteers have spent countless hours looking for the teen but so far, nothing"We will keep looking for her, we will turn every rock, go through every trail," said Heidi Disdier.During Wednesday's vigil, Ryder's father thanked everyone for their help so far and said this:"Anyone who knows Ryder knows that she is a true believer in God, and I know right now wherever she is, God is with her. And I pray that she will come home. And if it's time for her, it's time for her, but she will be with God, I know she will."He closed by asking everyone to help pray the "Our Father," the prayer he and his daughter Ryder recite every night before bed.Ryder is 5'8" and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.Ryder was last seen wearing a camo hoodie with an unknown cartoon character on the back and black shorts.DPS, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are all assisting MCSO in the search for Ryder.Harris County K-9 units have also been on the ground to help look for her.Anyone with information or who has seen anything unusual in the area of Indigo Lakes is urged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.