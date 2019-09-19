missing girl

Missing Magnolia teen found safe in Dobbin, Texas

By
MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed late Wednesday night that 15-year-old Ryder Cambron has been found safe in Dobbin, Texas.

They confirmed that Cambron was not abducted, but ran away.



In a press release, they said she was hiding at a residence and fled prior to detectives' arrival. However, after a search in a wooded area, Cambron was located and is currently in police care.

With tears in their eyes and a knot in their throat, hundreds came together to sing in unison for a young teen's safe return earlier Wednesday.

Some total strangers made the drive to Magnolia to pray for Cambron who went missing Tuesday night in the Indigo Lakes subdivision.


Her family was in attendance sitting in the front row.

"It's just hard to wrap your head around something like this," said Ashely Barnes.

Cambron last text her parents after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said she had been riding a UTV in the neighborhood.

This is a picture of the Kawasaki ATV she was in, when she disappeared



The vehicle and her cell phone were found abandoned in a wooded area near a park.

"We had one man jog 5 or 6 miles to see what he could do, he didn't have a car, he just showed up to help," said one volunteer leading the search.


During Wednesday's vigil, Ryder's father thanked everyone for their help so far and said this:

"Anyone who knows Ryder knows that she is a true believer in God, and I know right now wherever she is, God is with her. And I pray that she will come home. And if it's time for her, it's time for her, but she will be with God, I know she will."

He closed by asking everyone to help pray the "Our Father," the prayer he and his daughter Ryder recite every night before bed.



DPS, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables and the Harris County Sheriff's Office all assisted MCSO in the search for Ryder.



Harris County K-9 units were also on the ground to help look for her.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
magnoliasafetysearchmissing girlteenagermissing childrenteenteenagersmissing teenager
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
Stepmother charged after girl's body found in shed behind home
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
'That was murder' Maleah Davis' cousin rants outside courtroom
Missing 5-year-old believed dead after mom's body found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado outbreak: Nurse escapes as twister closes in
Another round of heavy storms expected Thursday
Tornado damages cars and homes in Baytown
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Body found near disabled vehicle on 610 West Loop
Do you know the little girl with the feeding tube?
Body of newborn baby found buried in shallow grave
Show More
Driver shot in Fort Bend County road rage incident
UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says
High water threatens buildings in Galveston's Strand district
This Galveston boyfriend wins the hero of the day!
Animal shelter volunteers make it possible for pets to find forever homes
More TOP STORIES News