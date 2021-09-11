missing woman

La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking for help in finding a 36-year-old woman who was last seen more than a week ago in La Porte.

Josefa Vela was last seen leaving her home off Scotch Moss Lane on Sept. 1, according to the La Porte Police Department.

Officials said she was driving a 2015 black Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plates MCW6430.

Vela has not been seen or heard from since then.

Police described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She also has visible tattoos on her arms and neck of the name "Johnny David Villarreal."

If you know any information, you are urged to contact Det. Breeding at 281-842-3132.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la portesafetymissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
Silver Alert issued canceled for Pasadena woman with dementia
Houston mom presumed dead still missing after 3 years
Houston man arrested in Oregon, wanted in death of missing woman
Instagram model's home covered in scribbles by her killer, dad says
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
Former aide to Mrs. Bush recalls 'tremendous shock' of 9/11
More TOP STORIES News